Visakhapatnam: National Science Day celebrations conclude

Dignitaries releasing Hindi magazine ‘Manthan’ at NSTL in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

  • The day is observed every year on Feb 28 to mark the discovery of ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir CV Raman
  • NSTL director says science contests will aid in bringing out scientific temper among students

Visakhapatnam: National Science Day Celebration (NSDC)-2022 was concluded at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28, to mark and celebrate the discovery of 'Raman Effect' by Sir CV Raman. This year, the celebrations were organised in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Director general of Naval Systems and Materials Dr Samir V Kamat, president of Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation W Selvamurthy and Chairman KFRC (KIMS Foundation Research Centre) V Bhujanga Rao, among others took part in the event, that included paying floral tributes to the portrait of Sir CV Raman.

Speaking on the occasion, NSTL director Y Sreenivas Rao said that science contests will aid in bringing out scientific temper among students.

Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Policy of NSTL and e-version of the organisation's Hindi magazine 'Manthan' were released by the dignitaries.

