Visakhapatnam: NDV celebrates golden jubilee

Visakhapatnam: Commemorating its 50 years of yeoman service to the nation, the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam (NDV) released a special postal cover, a digital version of a coffee table book and organised a painting exhibition on Tuesday. From its inception in 1940 as a Boat Repair Shop till now, the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam has evolved into one of India's finest dockyards, hosting state-of-the-art facilities in niche fields of ship and submarine repair and maintenance. The yard's infrastructure and capabilities have kept abreast with new inductions, comprising ASW and stealth frigates, tankers, OPVs and strategic assets. As on date, the NDV has completed over 860 refits of ships and submarines and undertaken over 3,700 dockings.

The celebration was inaugurated by Controller Warship Production and Acquisition Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh at NDV in the presence of Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Director General Naval Projects, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Dr Venkateswarlu Mutyala, PostMaster General and other dignitaries. The event was also graced by Rear Admiral AP Revi, (Retd) who served as the first General Manager Refit at NDV. A painting cum photo exhibition showcasing the talent of the local community was also inaugurated. Admiral Superintendent, NDV Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah paid rich tributes to the vision, resilience and innovation of the yard personnel, past and present who have made the yard's work ethos what it is today.

Focusing on the theme 'self-reliance – Atmanirbharata', the golden jubilee was celebrated from March 29, 2021to to March 28, 2022. A number of events were organised as a part of the celebrations, including three expeditions consisting of 75 Yard members, a six-day quality circle convention, a blood donation camp, among others. A maiden documentary highlighting the yard's evolution was also released on the occasion.