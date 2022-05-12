Visakhapatnam: New-born found in AC coach toilet

Visakhapatnam: A new-born boy was found in a toilet washbasin of the Dhanbad-Alappuzha train on Wednesday morning. In a tragic incident, an unidentified woman delivered a baby boy in the train and abandoned him in the washroom of the B-1 coach.

The baby was discovered when a passenger heard him crying in the toilet. Immediately, the passenger alerted the TTE V Brahmaji onboard about the baby's presence who in turn reported the same to the RPF escorting staff M Ramki. The train left Simhachalam station by then.

Upon receiving the information, the RPF personnel, including RPF SI Puspa Rani Bisoyi and constable R Sunitha, rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to the Divisional Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam.

According to the RPF CI M Raman and SI B Lakshmipathi, the baby's health is said to be stable. Later, the infant was shifted to KGH for further treatment and care and will be handed over to childcare authorities.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy announced a suitable award for the TTE and offered to bear the complete cost for the upbringing of the child. "We are monitoring the health of the baby and launched an investigation to trace the parents. If the parents volunteer to come forward, they will be given complete financial support for the infant's upbringing," the DRM mentioned.