Visakhapatnam: New CMR showroom opened in Telugu states

Visakhapatnam : CMR is the largest textile trading company in Telugu states and a new mall is now available opposite the bus station in Uppal, said Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Inaugurating the shopping mall here on Wednesday, the minister appreciated the group management for launching a big group like CMR’s new mall in the region.

CMD of the CMR Group Mavauri Venkata Ramana said world class textiles are available in the store. He mentioned that a wide variety of clothes are available for all kinds of celebrations.

Group managing director Mavuri Mohan Balaji stated that the group’s 25th showroom was inaugurated with the latest trends. Actress Krithi Shetty created a buzz and became a special attraction at the mall. She visited all the floors and said she was impressed with the collection.

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, BRS leader Bandari Laxma Reddy, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation Mayor Jakka Venkata Reddy, Vasavi Group CMD Vijay Kumar Yarram participated as guests.