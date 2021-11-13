Visakhapatnam: Night Food Bazaar to resume soon to satiate midnight food cravings

Visakhapatnam: The Night Food Bazaar, opened to match up to the metropolitan culture which is fast catching up in the City of Destiny, is set to resume soon.



In smart cities like Visakhapatnam, people hang around till late at night. Also, employees of various organisations log out at odd hours. To satiate their midnight hunger pangs, the first-of-its-kind food bazaar was initiated by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in February, 2020.

Close to the VMRDA Park, the bazaar housed over 30 stalls and served a variety of piping hot food that headed straight to the plate from the cooking pan. Since the bazaar is located in the heart of the city, it's accessible to both railway and RTC passengers as well.

The bazaar received an encouraging response during the initial days of its launch. However, the coronavirus pandemic playing spoilsport, the bazaar could not be continued for long and eventually remained closed.

Meanwhile, those operating food counters appealed to Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy to see to it the food bazaar is reopened as their source of income has badly been hit. Responding to it, the MP had mentioned that the vendors who could run the food counters themselves would be encouraged but they will not be allowed to lease or sub-lease the stalls.

Since the food bazaar was placed in one of the busiest lanes of the Old Jail Road, the traffic police suggested to the authorities concerned to shift the place to the opposite lane of the bazaar to avoid traffic bottlenecks. With coronavirus cases receding and things continue to fall back on track, small business units are finally calling it 'business as usual' after suffering for months. As things are falling in place, denizens will soon have the fun of savouring their favourite dishes at the Night Food Bazaar.