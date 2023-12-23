Visakhapatnam: Opposition demands probe into smoke bomb attack in Parliament

Visakhapatnam : The Opposition parties demanded that an inquiry should be carried out with the Supreme Court judge on the smoke bomb attack in Parliament and steps should be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in the country.

Demanding this, all-party political leaders and workers protested near Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Friday against the Central government's attitude.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters mentioned that on the 13th of this month, the people of the country were shocked watching the incident in which a few jumped into the audience gallery and tried to reach the speaker's podium. Releasing a coloured smoke canister in the House shows how weak the security system is and failure of the BJP government in terms of maintaining security, they pointed out.

Congress party leader Vajrapathi Srinivas expressed anger over the irresponsible behaviour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the attack. He pointed out that the PM did not speak about the security lapses in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Congress party state secretary Sodadasi Sudhakar mentioned that the Union government did not make any statement about what kind of action is being taken against the attackers.

CPI district secretary M Pydiraju said the suspension of 143 members of various parties, who demanded speaking about the issue, was against democracy. This should be considered as an attack on the country and not on Parliament, he opined.

CPM Visakhapatnam district secretary M Jaggu Naidu, Aam Aadmi Party Sheetal and people’s organisation leaders participated in the protest.