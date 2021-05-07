Visakhapatnam: Patients with chronic ailments receive help

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana stood in support of people suffering from various ailments. As many as nine persons suffering from chronic ailments received cheques for treatment.

The MP disbursed cheques to the tune of Rs 4.79 lakh to the beneficiaries at the Lawson's Bay party office. The MP was instrumental in getting the benefits for the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Among others, P Yojan received a cheque for Rs 45,000, K Jayalakshmi received Rs 1.20 lakh, Ch. Apanna of Peda Jalaripeta got Rs 17,000, R Venkataramana Murthy received Rs 60,000, P Venkata Gishmanth received Rs 16,000 and S Nageswara Rao Rs 90,000 as relief to meet the expenses of their long-term ailments. The family members of the patients had approached the MP for support. Responding to them, Satyanarayana ensured that they got assistance from the CM's Relief Fund and the amount was released in the form of cheques on Friday.