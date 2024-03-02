Visakhapatnam: Pawan is ‘outsourced political employee’ says Lakshmi Parvathi

Visakhapatnam : AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi claimed that Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has no stature to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media here on Friday, she said that despite Jagan’s government implementing a number of welfare schemes and development works, the Opposition continues to criticise it. “At the recent public meeting of TDP-JSP combine, it was clear how weak a leader Pawan Kalyan is. And it is this weakness that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to take advantage of. Pawan’s behaviour amounts to insult to the Kapu community,” she opined.

Lakshmi Parvathi questioned Pawan Kalyan whether he did anything for the Kapus till now. “Dividing families is not new to Naidu. Earlier, he divided NTR’s family. Now he is creating a rift in Jagan’s family. Supporting him is equal to protecting injustice and corruption,” she said.

Further, she opined that Pawan Kalyan is a ‘political outsourced employee’.

Talking about late YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter YS Sunitha Reddy, Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that she has become a puppet in the hands of Naidu and is reading his script in front of the media. “Leaving the accused in her father’s murder, she is confining to blaming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Lakshmi Parvathi alleged.

She advised Sunitha Reddy not to fall in the trap of Naidu, who was the reason behind her father’s defeat.

On Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila, Lakshmi Parvathi said she was distancing from her own family members by joining the Congress Party that allegedly killed her own father. She made it clear that Naidu’s true colour will be revealed soon after the elections.