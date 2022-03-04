Visakhapatnam: Pfizer, GITAM tie up to launch UG programme

Visakhapatnam: Pfizer Healthcare India Private Ltd in association with GITAM launched an UG programme in B.Sc (Chemistry) here on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Pfizer Healthcare India Private Ltd, Visakhapatnam site, head Vikram Shukla informed that the PAT programme is the first-of-its-kind in the history of Pfizer and it was designed with the help of GITAM faculty to develop qualified professionals to support the pharmaceutical industry.

Further, he added that Pfizer is planning to increase its women workforce through the PAT programme and enhance their knowledge, skills and employability skills in the pharmaceutical sector.

The institution's Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar said the collaboration between industries and academic institutes play a vital role in developing a strong and skilled workforce. He informed that the institution is planning to invest around Rs 15 crore to upgrade the infrastructure facilities and carry out academic reforms.

Registrar D Gunasekharan underlined the importance of collaboration between universities and industries which would become increasingly important in future. Institute of Science Principal M Sarathchandrababu informed that the institution is actively associated with several pharmaceutical companies to design academic programmes.

Chemistry Department Head GVR Sharma appreciated the Pfizer Company for choosing rural students particularly girls for the PAT course.