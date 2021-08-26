Visakhapatnam: Protestors to form 10-km human chain on August 29

Visakhapatnam: With the slogan of 'Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Not for Sale', Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee will organise a 10-km long human chain on August 29 to intensify the Ukku stir, said committee convener J Ayodhya Ram.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the human chain will be carried out from Aganampudi junction to BHEL junction on Sunday against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He clarified that the stir against the Centre will continue with the same spirit in future until the decision against VSP's strategic sale is withdrawn. Committee chairman D Adinarayana warned that protests would be intensified in various forms in the coming days.

The committee members G Venkata Rao and V Srinivas stated that no matter how far the Centre goes ahead with the privatisation move, private management representatives will not be allowed into the company at any cost.

The committee representatives called on people and employees to participate in a 10k human chain. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members DVR Reddy, B Pydiraju, V Rammohan Kumar, Y Mastanappa, V Srinivas and VVGSD Prasad participated in the press conference.