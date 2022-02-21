Visakhapatnam: Radio diagnosis department inaugurated at GIMSR

Visakhapatnam: To make super specialty health care services accessible to everyone, especially to the under-privileged, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital established a state-of-the-art radiodiagnosis department with an investment of Rs12 crore.

The modern facilities in the department was inaugurated by institution's president M Sribharath along with Vijaya Medical Center Managing Director DrK Suman on Sunday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K Sivarama Krishna, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor DrCV Rao, Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor JayashankarVariyar, campus life Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao, Hospital Superintendent Dwarakanadh, GIMSR Medical College Principal I. Jyothi Padmaja, Radiodiagnosis Department Head Dr Durgaprasad.

Addressing the gathering, Sribharath appreciated the efforts of the hospital doctors and other medical staff during Covid-19 pandemic in reaching out to the patients. He said that the newly established department will help the public in and around Visakhapatnam.The radiodiagnosis department head Durgaprasad informed that the new facilities in the department like multi detector CT scan, MRI, and mammography, ultrasound and Doppler machine will help the patients to get accurate results.