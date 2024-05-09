Manipur Police rescue abducted CRPF ASI

Imphal: Manipur Police with the support of local people rescued an Assistant Sub-Inspector of CRPF, Lensat Sitlhou, who was abducted by armed attackers from Imphal West district on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The police said that Sitlhou was abducted on Wednesday morning while en route his village Shantipur on a scooter from National Highway 2.

The ASI, who was rescued on Wednesday night, was reportedly assaulted by his abductors.

A search is on to nab the kidnappers.

On April 27, two CRPF personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed while two others were injured after a camp of the paramilitary force was attacked in Bishnupur district.