Visakhapatnam: Record sale of scrap in Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: The materials management department of Waltair Division initiated new strategies to enhance the earnings through the sale of unserviceable materials (scrap) released from various activities of railways during the harsh times of coronavirus pandemic.



The Division has sold scrap material in auction worth Rs 7.43 crore in a single day, the best ever feat achieved by in the East Coast Railway.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Senior Divisional Materials Manager K B Tirupataiah it did a lot of exercise to achieve the feat.

Indian Railways continued its efforts for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to every corner of the country. The materials management department identified all the scrap lying along the track lines and workshops during the lockdown period. Within 15 days after segregating the scrap, the auction was carried out through o¬nline and sold at a high price, said A K Tripathi senior Divisional Commercial Manager Waltair.