Visakhapatnam: Rushikonda beach secures 'Blue Flag' tag

Visakhapatnam: Rushikonda beach has bagged the much-coveted eco-label 'Blue Flag' tag.



Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao mentioned that of the 13 beaches across the country that got nominated for the Blue Flag certification, eight have been accorded the tag and Rushikonda is one of them that received the eco label in Andhra Pradesh.

Meeting the parameters set by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) for beaches, the eco label acts as a major boost to the tourism sector.

With this, the Rushikonda beach is heading towards sustainable tourism activities, ensuring coastal protection.

Initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), the Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) project is a part of the World Bank funded Integrated Coastal Management (ICZM) for protection of coastal degradation and development of eco-tourism in India.

Along with the Rushikonda beach, Shivarajpur beach in Gujarat, Ghogla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Golden beach in Odisha and Radhanagar in Andaman have been accorded the Blue Flag tag in the country.

Rushikonda beach forms a part of the longest coastline in Andhra Pradesh. Based on a survey conducted, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management identified a safe bathing zone stretching up to 250-mt in Rushikonda beach.

The beach dotting Visakhapatnam got shortlisted for meeting 33 parameters that fall into four categories --environment education, environment management, safety and security and bathing water quality.

The Society of Integrated Coastal Management issued a letter of award to Bharat Vikas Group India Ltd, Pune, for the creation of infrastructure, pollution abatement and safety surveillance services at a cost of Rs 7.35 crore for the project.

Soon, the prestigious Blue Flags will fly high dotting the beach.