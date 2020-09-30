Visakhapatnam: Schools record a scanty attendance

Visakhapatnam: With the State government reopening the doors of the schools partially from September 21, not many parents appear to be comfortable in sending their wards to the classes even though it is meant for a few hours.



But for Class X students, it is a different scenario altogether. Since they are in a crucial stage of the academic life, they are left with no other choice but to visit schools, following safety precautions while the pandemic is still raging.

However, for those who have no access to smartphones at home, the partial reopening of the schools turned out to be a blessing in disguise. With their parents leaving for work, most of the government school students do not have access to smartphones and hence they are staying away from the online classes unlike their friends in corporate schools.

In all 1,105 high schools, including ZP, MP, State government, municipal, KGBV, AP Model, private and corporate institutions are present in Visakhapatnam. Of the total strength from these schools, only 30-40 per cent students are attending classes at the moment.

However, school teachers say that the strength is likely to increase in the coming days. "Unlike our expectations, only a scanty number of students are arriving at schools on a regular basis. We will be glad if a large number of students start visiting schools regularly," says B A Naidu, Principal of KDPM High School.

Even as coronavirus cases are decreasing gradually in the recent past in Visakhapatnam, not many parents look forward to sending their children to schools. But the trend is likely to change in the coming days.

Elaborating on the present status in schools, District Educational Officer B Lingeswara Reddy says, "Currently, Class X students are turning up for the classes. Teachers are ready to clear their queries and guide them further in their studies. A little over 40 per cent of children are visiting government schools now. But the percentage is all set to increase in future."

However, some of the parents who do not wish to leave their children alone at home while they are away at work find the partial reopening of schools convenient.