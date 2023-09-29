  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Seminar on 'Indian Navy's Vision-2047' held
Visakhapatnam : A two-day seminar on the theme ‘Indian Navy’s Vision- 2047’ was conducted in Visakhapatnam. Hosted by the Maritime Warfare Centre under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command, the seminar was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

A large number of eminent speakers from academia, retired diplomats, scientists along with serving and retired naval officers presented papers during the seminar. A compendium of papers was released on culmination and the proceedings were sealed in a time capsule to be opened on August 16, 2047.

