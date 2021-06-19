Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled, a few others rescheduled

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the prevailing pandemic situation in view and poor patronisation of special trains, East Coast Railway cancelled some of the special trains.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur (08528) daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 is cancelled. In return direction, the train Raipur-Visakhapatnam (08527) daily special train leaving Raipur from June 22 to July 1 is cancelled.

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur (08445) special train leaving Bhubaneswar from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam (08446) special train leaving Jagdalpur from June 22 to July 7 remains cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (08516) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (08515) special train leaving Kirandul from June 22 to July 1 are cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda (08561) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (08562) special train leaving Kacheguda from June 22 to July 1 remain suspended.

Likewise, Visakhapatnam-Kadapa (07488) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam (07487) special train leaving Kadapa from June 22 to July 7 are cancelled.

Also, Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli (02831) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam (02832) special train leaving Lingampalli from June 22 to July 1 have been suspended.

Trains rescheduled

Meanwhile, owing to safety related works for the insertion of Limited Height Subways (LHS) in Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line between Vizianagaram-Korukonda stations, some special train services will be rescheduled at their originating stations on June 20.

Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special train (07016) will leave Secunderabad at 8:05 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 4:50 pm. Chennai Central-Howrah special train (02822) will leave Chennai Central at 9:30 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 7:15 pm.

While Guntur-Rayagada special train (07243) will leave Guntur at 12:20 midnight instead of its scheduled departure at 11:20 pm., Howrah-Yesvantpur special train (02873) will leave Howrah at 12 midnight instead of its scheduled departure at 11 pm on June 20.