Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled, a few others rescheduled

Some trains cancelled, a few others rescheduled
x

Some trains cancelled, a few others rescheduled

Highlights

Keeping the prevailing pandemic situation in view and poor patronisation of special trains, East Coast Railway cancelled some of the special trains.

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the prevailing pandemic situation in view and poor patronisation of special trains, East Coast Railway cancelled some of the special trains.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur (08528) daily special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 is cancelled. In return direction, the train Raipur-Visakhapatnam (08527) daily special train leaving Raipur from June 22 to July 1 is cancelled.

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur (08445) special train leaving Bhubaneswar from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam (08446) special train leaving Jagdalpur from June 22 to July 7 remains cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (08516) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (08515) special train leaving Kirandul from June 22 to July 1 are cancelled.

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda (08561) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (08562) special train leaving Kacheguda from June 22 to July 1 remain suspended.

Likewise, Visakhapatnam-Kadapa (07488) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam (07487) special train leaving Kadapa from June 22 to July 7 are cancelled.

Also, Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli (02831) special train leaving Visakhapatnam from June 21 to 30 and in return direction, Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam (02832) special train leaving Lingampalli from June 22 to July 1 have been suspended.

Trains rescheduled

Meanwhile, owing to safety related works for the insertion of Limited Height Subways (LHS) in Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line between Vizianagaram-Korukonda stations, some special train services will be rescheduled at their originating stations on June 20.

Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special train (07016) will leave Secunderabad at 8:05 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 4:50 pm. Chennai Central-Howrah special train (02822) will leave Chennai Central at 9:30 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 7:15 pm.

While Guntur-Rayagada special train (07243) will leave Guntur at 12:20 midnight instead of its scheduled departure at 11:20 pm., Howrah-Yesvantpur special train (02873) will leave Howrah at 12 midnight instead of its scheduled departure at 11 pm on June 20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X