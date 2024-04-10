Live
- Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh joins YSRCP in presence of YS Jagan
- Balakrishna to tour Nandyal & Kurnool LS constituencies
- Upcoming polls will end YSRCP’s anarchic rule
- Anantapur: Consumer Court slaps penalty of Rs 50,000 on Indigo Airlines
- Ugadi awards presented to Vedic scholars, priests
- SC grants interim bail to son to attend Mukhtar ’s ritual
- Ugadi celebrated with pomp & gaiety at Tirumala
- Made to strip on camera: Woman lawyer loses Rs 14.57 lakh to cyber criminals
- Taliban-inspired Congress manifesto will break society: CT Ravi
- India’s foreign policy compromised
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Special NCC yachting training camp covered different facets
- The event witnesses participation of 40 naval wing NCC cadets, including 14 girl cadets from various NCC directorates
- Camp was conducted at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre for eight days, starting April 2
Visakhapatnam: Thefirst edition of ‘Special NCC Yachting Training Camp (SYTC) – 2024’ was organised by the NCC group headquarters, in Visakhapatnam.
Coordinated by 4(A) Naval Medical Unit NCC, the event witnessed participation of 40 naval wing NCC cadets, including 14 girl cadets from various NCC directorates spread across the states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. Held under the aegis of NCC Directorate (AP & T) in association with the Eastern Naval Command, Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) and INS Circars, the camp was conducted at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) for eight days, starting April 2.
Commanding Officer, INS Circars Commodore Happy Mohan took part in the closing ceremony as chief guest and gave away certificates and prizes to meritorious participants.
In alliance with the aim of the camp to groom young cadets to participate in the national and international level yachting competitions, they were imparted training in sailing enterprise class dinghy, rope work and boat rigging.
In addition, the cadets were also exposed to canoe, kayaks and laser standard dinghy during the eight-day-long camp that concluded on Tuesday.