Visakhapatnam: Special NCC yachting training camp covered different facets

Visakhapatnam: Thefirst edition of ‘Special NCC Yachting Training Camp (SYTC) – 2024’ was organised by the NCC group headquarters, in Visakhapatnam.

Coordinated by 4(A) Naval Medical Unit NCC, the event witnessed participation of 40 naval wing NCC cadets, including 14 girl cadets from various NCC directorates spread across the states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha. Held under the aegis of NCC Directorate (AP & T) in association with the Eastern Naval Command, Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) and INS Circars, the camp was conducted at the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) for eight days, starting April 2.

Commanding Officer, INS Circars Commodore Happy Mohan took part in the closing ceremony as chief guest and gave away certificates and prizes to meritorious participants.

In alliance with the aim of the camp to groom young cadets to participate in the national and international level yachting competitions, they were imparted training in sailing enterprise class dinghy, rope work and boat rigging.

In addition, the cadets were also exposed to canoe, kayaks and laser standard dinghy during the eight-day-long camp that concluded on Tuesday.