Visakhapatnam: 'State keen on mobilising loans'

Visakhapatnam: So far, government assets are being mortgaged to avail loan, now steps are on to mobilise loans through revenue earned from liquor sale.

Instead of making efforts to refill the depleting state exchequer and generate revenues, the Andhra Pradesh government is keen on availing loans by identifying loopholes existing in the system pointed out BJP national general secretary D Purandeswari.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, she stressed that AP tops in becoming debt-ridden rather than in development. She said that it is pathetic to note that the state is heading towards financial emergency despite the Centre extending its support. "The State certainly sets an example for the other states in mobilising loans.

The government did not spare even GVMC's properties. The current scenario clearly indicates that the focus is more on availing loans by mortgaging properties rather than asset creation," Purandeswari pointed out.

Even the revenue earned through the sale of liquor is considered for mortgaging, she pointed out, alerting people of the state to be wary of the present scenario. BJP MLC Madhav, state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati and party leader Suhasini Anand were present.