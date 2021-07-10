Visakhapatnam: Steps to make Steel City executive capital gain pace

Visakhapatnam: The steps to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State seem to be gaining pace with each passing day. DGP D Gautam Sawang arrived in the Port City on a two-day visit on Friday. The district has been witnessing a steady stream of Ministers and officials, while steps are being taken to speed up the existing projects and initiate new ones.

The focus is also being laid on development of Visakhapatnam district on multiple fronts and the YSRCP government is laying special emphasis on wrapping up key projects. Among a host of projects, the development of parks, enhancing drinking water resources, road widening proposals, beach road beautification and tourism projects take precedence over the other initiatives.

Some of the projects are being taken up by investing thousands of crores of rupees to develop Visakhapatnam into a beautiful city and a world-class tourism destination.

Similarly, the occupied footpaths are being cleared one after the other within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. This apart, GVMC is focusing on clearing cellar parking occupied with commercial outlets.

Once the operations for the executive capital begin, the movement of VVIPs and VIPs will also be more in the city. This will further intensify the traffic congestion. To streamline the flow of traffic, detailed project reports are being prepared to construct flyovers at major junctions such as Hanumanthawaka, Satyam Junction, Maddilapalem and Gajuwaka.

Also, steps are afoot to appoint young persons who are 'loyal' to the government in all the departments including, VMRDA, GVMC, Collectorate and Police departments. The recent reshuffle in the GVMC and police departments is an indication of it. According to reliable sources, senior IPS and IAS officers will also be transferred in the coming days.

The government has given the responsibility to a few IAS officers to oversee the identification and acquisition of lands required to establish the capital city in Visakhapatnam. With the supervision of the ruling party, a survey was completed by the Joint Collectors and the report was handed over to the government on vacant buildings, private properties and vacant spaces. Apparently, the YSRCP leaders are hinting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will initially set up the CM's camp office in Vizag. As uncertainty looms over the three-capital move, the party leaders mention that the Chief Minister will shift his camp office to the city which will be the first step towards the capital shift.