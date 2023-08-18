Visakhapatnam: Study on new age digital consumption

Visakhapatnam : An average user spends less than an hour a day and less than Rs 100 a month on online gaming, according to a report released by Esya Centre that focused on ‘new-age digital consumption: a survey of social media, OTT content and online gaming’.

The study examined the consumption and engagement patterns of users across three digital entertainment avenues such as social media, OTT and online gaming, including real money gaming, e-sports and casual gaming. An academic version of this report was published in an IIM-A working paper that outlines the policy concerns around unwanted user actions, especially in online gaming.

The report delved into data gathered through a comprehensive survey conducted across ten major cities -- Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Mysuru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bhopal.

This survey involved 2,000 respondents and was further supported by in-app data from over 20.6 lakh users, spanning across 143 mobile applications.

The key findings of the report include daily engagement in terms of time spent is the highest for social media at 194 minutes a day. This number for OTT and online gaming stands at 44 minutes and 46 minutes respectively.

According to the report, user safety, grievance redressal and cumbersome KYC requirements are the three key points of concern for users across social media and online gaming.