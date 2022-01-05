Visakhapatnam: Tribal students find two-day trip quite educative

Visakhapatnam: Bringing smiles on the faces of tribal students of Ekalavya Ashram School located at Maoist-affected area Pedabayalu mandal, the district police concluded a two-day educative-cum-pleasure trip here on Wednesday.

Organised as a part of 'Mundadugu programme', the district police organised a trip for 37 girls of the ashram school along with three teachers.

While on day-one, the girls paid a visit to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Airport and Dr YSR Central Park, the students visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Kailasagiri, INS Kursura Submarine and TU 142 aircraft museum on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, K Himabindhu and Sanjana Priya, Class X students, thanked the police for providing a rare opportunity to them and engaging them in the educational trip. Most girls mentioned that they never stepped out of their homes and the school so far and that the pleasure trip gave a new exposure to them.

During the two-day-long trip, superintendent of police, Visakha Rural B Krishna Rao interacted with the students and encouraged them to stay focussed on their academic goals.

DSP A Venkata Rao stressed on the importance of being disciplined and reaching heights in life. The programme on the concluding day was attended by inspectors Muralidhar and Ramakrishna Rao, Aravind Kishore, among others.