Visakhapatnam: Two children hurt as an old TV explodes

Visakhapatnam: A telivision set exploded at a residence located in Sithaiahapeta village, Buchaiyapeta mandal, Visakhapatnam district.

The incident happened when two children were playing close to the television.

According to preliminary information, the picture tube of the old television exploded causing serious injuries to the children.

The children were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment as they received serious injuries due to the emission of chemicals from the picture tube.