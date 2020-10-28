Visakhapatnam: Vigilance Awareness Week observed at VSEZ

Visakhapatnam: Taking cue from the directions of GoI, VSEZ, has kick-started the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2020, from the Administrative Building of VSEZ at Duvvada near Visakhapatnam.

A Rama Mohan Reddy, Zonal Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone DC VSEZ, kick-started the event with the taking of pledge on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, said, it is a continuing effort of the government and its organisations, to control and weed out the corruption in the government functioning and bring about transparency. An integrity pledge on vigilance awareness has been administered for all the VSEZ senior officers, customs officers, staff and security and also gave a call was given all the SEZs and the units under VSEZ to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2 to create awareness amongst all the employees and citizens of the zone.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy expressed concern that corruption is affecting all strata of the society in one way or other. It affects the development, deteriorates working environment and the people as a whole, and is detrimental to the national interest, and as such it is imperative that people must be sensitised and motivated for taking effective steps for weeding out corruption. He also emphasised that there is a need to create awareness among the public and VSEZ endeavours all times to bring in transparency and accountability amongst all the officers and its staff for a corruption free governance.

Through, its transparent working, the VSEZ has achieved highest exports from the zone, despite recession in the country and has achieved total exports of Rs 54,024 crore during the current fiscal year, which is 11.90% higher than the last years exports, points out Reddy.