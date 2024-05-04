YS Jagan denies allegations on Land Title Act, says Jagan is land giver not taker

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy lashed out at the opposition, specifically targeting Chandrababu Naidu. He accused Naidu of engaging in perverse politics and clarified that Jagan is a land giver, not a taker.

Speaking in Hindupur, Jagan criticized Naidu's understanding of the Land Titling Act, explaining that it is meant to provide absolute rights on the land and reduce disputes. He highlighted the government's commitment to providing title insurance without any disputes and assured that the government will guarantee any land disputes.

Furthermore, Jagan refuted claims made by the opposition about not providing documents during registrations, stating that 9 lakh registrations have been completed and documents have been given to land owners. He emphasized that the Land Titling Act will bring about significant reforms to address land disputes and reduce legal battles.

Jagan urged voters to support the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that the future of the poor and the continuation of corruption-free governance depend on their choice. He called on voters to press the fan symbol for all 175 assembly seats and 25 MP seats, ensuring the continuation of government schemes.

Jagan criticized the opposition for spreading lies and highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections in determining the future of the state. He urged voters to support the YSR Congress Party for a better future.