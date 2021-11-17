Visakhapatnam: Workers demand welfare schemes

Visakhapatnam: Seeking implementation of welfare schemes for construction workers from the Construction Workers Welfare Board, CITU leaders submitted a representation to Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

CITU city president RKSV Kumar, Building Workers Union district general secretary Baliwada Venkata Rao, union leader V Krishna Rao, CITU representatives RP Raju and V Narendra Kumar on Tuesday briefed the minister on the issues of the construction workers.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders Kumar and Venkata Rao said about 3,500 claims were pending in Visakhapatnam.

They reminded that the Welfare Board had come to the aid of the issues faced by the construction workers, including when a construction worker dies due to an accident or while hosting auspicious events. They pointed out that the YSRCP government had stopped all the welfare schemes for the construction workers when it came to power.

The CITU leaders demanded financial assistance of Rs10,000 per month for each person from the Welfare Board. They appealed to the State government that a decision should be made to release the claims and provide financial assistance to the building workers during the Assembly sessions.