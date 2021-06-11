Vizag reservoirs set to overflow with water  

Visakhapatnam: Even as summer season ends, reservoirs in Visakhapatnam are brimming to the full. With the forecast of low pressure area formation over North Bay of Bengal, water managers predict that water levels in the reservoirs are likely to cross the maximum storage level in the coming days.

As a result, the available water is adequate to cater the needs of the people till next year.

Thankfully, Visakhapatnam recorded ample rainfall in the last two years. This has led to a significant rise in the groundwater level in the district. "The onset of monsoon in the state is further going to increase the capacity of the water reserves. As a result, we will have enough water for the next six to eight months. Moreover, the supply of drinking water will last for another summer," says K L N Ravi, superintending engineer (water supply), GVMC.

Back in 2019, several parts of the city and district were affected by the acute water crisis. Water sources, including Mudasarlova reservoir and Gosthani river, had dried up. Following which, the GVMC had to depend on the pumped water from Yeleru canal to the outskirts of the city to address the water woes. Groundwater depletion reached its peak during the same period.

However, the district painted a picture of contrast last year. Thanks to copious rains groundwater level saw a considerable rise in both city and rural regions.

Godavari river, Gosthani river, Yeleru reservoir, Raiwada reservoir, Meghadrigedda reservoir (MGR), Thatipudi reservoir, Gambheeram Gedda reservoir and Mudasarlova reservoir are the water sources of the GVMC.

Currently, the maximum water level at Yeleru reservoir is 78.56 metre as against its maximum storage level of 86.56 metre. Likewise, the current water level at Raiwada reservoir is 105.40 mts as against its capacity of 114 mts. In Meghadrigedda, the water level is 57.3 feet against its capacity of 61 ft. The water level at Thatipudi reservoir is 287.4 ft as against its maximum storage level of 297 ft.

Similarly, Gambheeram Gedda reservoir is showing 117 ft water level as against its capacity of 126 feet. Mudasarlova reservoir's maximum capacity is 169 feet and the present water level is 161 ft.

With the current water level exceeding the expected margins, the authorities concerned say that there will not be any water crisis in the district for the next eight months.