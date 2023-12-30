Vizianagaram: Lendi bags 1st prize in Hackathon

Vizianagaram :A student team of Lendi College achieved great success in the prestigious Smart India Hackathon (SIH-23) organised at Bhilai Institute of Technology, Durg, Chhattisgarh.

They emerged winners, bagging the first prize and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Smart India Hackathons are organised by the All India Council of Education under the auspices of the ministry of education, Government of India, every year as a platform to solve real-world problems among students, inculcate a culture of innovation and problem-solving, present challenges to solve in collaboration with private companies, MSMEs, NGOs, PSUs and government departments, a practical problem. Many students of Lendi College have registered their names and inventions to participate in this competition.

The team developed a ‘Miniature Cathode Ray Oscilloscope (CRO) and Function Generator-Smart Phone Oscilloscope’ for signal system application in smartphones, eliminating the need for traditional cathode ray oscilloscope (CRO) and presented it under the problem statement of Smart Education, Student Innovation.