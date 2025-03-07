  • Menu
VMRDA projects at various stages of completion

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal instructed the officials concerned to accelerate the project works that are in progress and complete them following strict timelines. Holding a review meeting here on Thursday, the chairperson enquired about the progress of various VMRDA’s development works. He suggested the officials to examine the works at field level and speed them up.

With the coordination of local MP and MLAs, Pranav Gopal said that works are in various stages of completion and completed on a fast-track mode.

Officials have been directed to make arrangements to inaugurate the projects that are completed and take up measures to resolve issues represented by people during the weekly ‘praja darbar.’

VMRDA Joint Commissioner Ramesh, secretary Murali Krishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, chief urban planner Shilpa, estate officer Dayanidhi, forest officer Hariprasad and Divisional Forest Officer Shivani Dogra were present

