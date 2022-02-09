YS Jagan to attend annual celebrations of Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in the annual festival of Sri Sarada Peetham. Against this backdrop, the huge security was set up in the city during the arrival of the CM. The security personnel also conducted a trial run with the convoy from Visakhapatnam Airport to Sarda Peetha on Tuesday evening. The annual festivals of Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam are in full swing.



Chief Minister YS Jagan will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport at 11 am on Wednesday and will proceed by road directly to Sri Sarada Peetham in Chinamushidiwada and participate in the annual festivities till one o'clock in the afternoon and return to Tadepalli at 1:25 pm. As part of the Sri Sarada Peetham annual Brahmotsavam, special pujas will be performed at the Rajasyamala Yagam by CM YS Jagan. For the past few years, CM Jagan has been attending the annual festivals of Visakhapatnam Sri Sarada Peetham regularly.



District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna is overseeing the arrangements on Monday. Government whip Budi Muthyala Naidu, MLA Adip Raj, city police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and GVMC commissioner Laxmisha reviewed the arrangements. On this occasion suggestions on the arrangements were given to the authorities to ensure no untoward incidents take place.