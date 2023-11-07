YSR UPHC to provide quality treatment: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government is providing all facilities in government hospitals with an aim of providing corporate level treatment to the poor, said IT minister Gudivada Amarnath and YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.



Inaugurating YSR Urban Primary Health Centre and Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre at Mindi village of 68th ward here on Monday, they said the state-of-the-art medical services are made available in the health centre which is constructed at a cost of Rs.1.78 crore.

The minister said that the government is conducting medical examinations in every house in the state. He stated that the government is giving top priority to the education and health sectors and as a result, the state is witnessing a drastic change in both the sectors.

During the programme, the minister interacted with doctors and enquired about the medical services to be made available at the hospital along with amenities. They informed that by installing the most advanced medical equipment in the premises, it would be possible to provide quality treatment to the patients visiting the hospital.

Later, Y V Subba Reddy and Amarnath planted saplings in the hospital premises marking the inaugural of the YSR Urban Primary Health Centre.