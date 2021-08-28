A perfect bouquet of news, views & articles

I have been an avid reader of 'The Hans India' for the last couple of years. I think that the newspaper is well known for its excellent local news coverage, which is a rarity in English dailies.

Easy to understand, 'The Hans India' is a perfect bouquet of news, views and in-depth special stories, offering something for every reader.

"Understandably as I am associated with the Kakatiya University, the perimeter of my interest is obviously education, which no other English newspaper covers as extensively as 'The Hans India.'

Just as a coin has two faces, stories, of course, for and against and about our university reflect the state of affairs prevailing on the campus. With a majority of newspapers being more inclined to carry negative stories, seldom we find appreciation.

'The Hans India' is one among the rare group of newspapers that calls a spade a spade. Happy to take this opportunity to wish that 'The Hans India' reaches pinnacle of success.

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, SDLCE (KU) PRO, Warangal