  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

A perfect bouquet of news, views & articles

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj
x

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj

Highlights

I have been an avid reader of ‘The Hans India’ for the last couple of years

I have been an avid reader of 'The Hans India' for the last couple of years. I think that the newspaper is well known for its excellent local news coverage, which is a rarity in English dailies.

Easy to understand, 'The Hans India' is a perfect bouquet of news, views and in-depth special stories, offering something for every reader.

"Understandably as I am associated with the Kakatiya University, the perimeter of my interest is obviously education, which no other English newspaper covers as extensively as 'The Hans India.'

Just as a coin has two faces, stories, of course, for and against and about our university reflect the state of affairs prevailing on the campus. With a majority of newspapers being more inclined to carry negative stories, seldom we find appreciation.

'The Hans India' is one among the rare group of newspapers that calls a spade a spade. Happy to take this opportunity to wish that 'The Hans India' reaches pinnacle of success.

Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, SDLCE (KU) PRO, Warangal

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X