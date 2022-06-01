Adani is de facto PM: Kavitha

Hanumakonda: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticised the BJP-led Central government for privatising the public sector units (PSUs). Speaking at the valedictory of the month-long Karmika Masotsava programme, christened as Dharma Yuddham, organised by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Tuesday, she explained the importance of PSUs.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of benefitting the corporate, Kavitha said that Adani alone holds the control of seven airports in the country just because he is the friend of Modi.

"It appears that Adani has become a power centre in the country. In fact, he is the de facto Prime Minister," she alleged. We need industries but at the same time we have to protect the rights of the working class. It's difficult to protect the jobs of distressed sections if the government bows down to the capitalists," Kavitha said.

The TRS government is committed to protect the interests of the working class as well as farmers. Taking a cue from the farmers' year-long protest in Delhi that forced the Centre to repeal farm laws, the working class should also exert pressure on the Centre which brought in four labour codes that are detrimental to the interests of the labourers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao appreciated the efforts of government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar. "Vinay Bhaskar is a true soldier working for the welfare of the working class."

Vinay Bhaskar criticised the BJP government for its anti-labour policies. "Time has come for the working class to unite and exert pressure on the Centre until it repeals labour codes. The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has always worked for the welfare of the working class," he said. He also recalled the facilities ensured to the street vendors.

Vinay criticised the Centre for implementing the GSR 714(E) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules that deals with revision of fee – certificate of registration/fitness, the owners of auto-rickshaws, cabs, trolleys etc. The GSR 714 (E) that levies a penalty of Rs 50 per day on owners for the renewal of their vehicles has hit the auto drivers hard, he said.

Warangal is the epicenter of many agitations. The working class – including organised and unorganised sectors – should gird up their loins to launch an agitation against the BJP, Vinay said. He urged KCR to lead the agitation of the working class.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs Aroori Ramesh, Nannapuneni Narender, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Karmika Masotsava programme convenor Pulla Srinivas were among others present.