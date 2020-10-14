Admin on high alert as rains return to Warangal

Warangal: Fearing recurrence of havoc caused by heavy rains like in the mid-August, the Warangal Urban District administration has put its machinery on high alert following the three-day heavy rain forecast in the region. It may be recalled here that several colonies in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits were inundated due to overflowing storm-water drains in August after torrential rains lashed the city.

With heavy rains forecast due to deep depression in Bay of Bengal, the DGP M Mahender Reddy has also alerted the Warangal Police Commissionerate to keep an eye on lakes, water-bodies and low-lying areas besides coordinating with the municipal and irrigation officials.

Meanwhile, the administration has put up barricades at open nalahs posing threat to denizens. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash the city from Monday night. Although it was not alarming, roads in some colonies were seen overflowing with floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu told the officials to be vigilant to deal with any kind of exigency. He appealed to people living in the low-lying areas to call the toll free number 1800 425 1980 or WhatsApp 79971 00300 in case they need any help.