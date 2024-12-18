Live
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 18 December, 2024
- PM Modi extends b'day wishes to Aviation Minister Kinjarapu, praises his popularity among youth
- YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today
- 3rd Test: Australia declare on 89/7, set 275-run target for India
- Passengers may face inconvenience with ‘Rail Roko’ protest in Punjab
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
Just In
Bigg Boss fame Nabeel aims at silver screen
It may not be a dream come true for the YouTuber Nabeel Afridi but this Waddepelly (Hanumakonda) youth is certainly in pursuit of his childhood ambition – making it to the silver screen
Warangal: It may not be a dream come true for the YouTuber Nabeel Afridi but this Waddepelly (Hanumakonda) youth is certainly in pursuit of his childhood ambition – making it to the silver screen. Nabeel, a Bigg Boss contestant made it to the finale of the Season 8 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, and finished third – next to eventual winner Nikhil Maliyakkal and the runner-up Gautham. The show ended on December 15.
With none giving a chance to showcase his talent, Nabeel made short films, comedy tracks, music videos etc on YouTube. He is well known with his YouTube banner Warangal Diaries. Finally, lady luck smiled on him and got entry into the Telugu Bigg Boss Season – 8. He was in the house for 15 weeks, and received accolades for his performance. It’s reported that Nabeel received a prize money of Rs 2 lakh per week.
Meanwhile, Nabeel had a rousing welcome in Hanumakonda on Monday with the former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar who also belongs to Waddepally receiving him. Vinay greeted Nabeel to scale new heights in his TV and film career.