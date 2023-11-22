Live
Just In
BRS for people centric welfare: Vinay
Warangal: Development was little during the Congress regime, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, who is seeking re-election from Warangal West constituency, said, campaigning in the 62nd Division of the GWMC here on Tuesday.
“My constituency barely received Rs 5 crore in the Congress government. Alone in the 62nd Division, the BRS government spent Rs 19 crore for developmental works,” Vinay said. The entire constituency witnessed phenomenal growth in the two terms of the KCR government, he added.
“The Warangal West constituency is blossoming,” Vinay said, referring to the expansion of the IT industry. This apart, Hanumakonda has become an educational, cultural and tourism hub. Efforts are on to establish a skill development centre in the constituency by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) for the unemployed youth, Vinay said.