Call to combat Covid-19 : Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: A concerted effort is the need of the hour to combat coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said in a teleconference with the officials and people's representatives belonging to Palakurthi constituency on Thursday. "The severity of the pandemic cases appears to be reducing due to the constant efforts of the State government," the minister said, pointing to the measures being taken by the authorities.

Referring to the Covid-19 situation in Palakurthi constituency, he said that they have provided succor to the families affected by the pandemic with the help of Errabelli Charitable Trust, other NGOs and philanthropists. During the first wave of coronavirus, essentials, sanitisers and masks worth around Rs 1 crore were distributed. It's been continuing in the second wave as well. So far, Rs 40 lakh has been spent to help the needy, the minister said.

Talking on shortage of vaccines, Errabelli criticised the Central government for not extending its full-fledged support. Despite this, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao put an all out effort to procure the vaccines by calling the global tenders, he added. "Since the CM inspected the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and MGM Hospital in Warangal, there was a vast improvement in the healthcare, '' Errabelli said.

Stating that he had visited the MGM hospital four times, Errabelli asserted that better treatment would be provided to the medical officers and paramedics who contracted coronavirus.