Congress will form next government at Centre, in TS: AICC secretary

Karimnagar: AICC secretary and Karimnagar Parliament segment in-charge Christopher Tilak said that Congress wave is spreading all over the country like it happened in Karnataka.

For that the Congress leadership is engaged in creating activities with the aim of bringing the Congress party to power at the Centre as well as in the State, he said.

He attended the meeting of the key leaders of Karimnagar Parliament constituency held here on Monday. He addressed a press conference along with former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, DCC president Dr. Kavwampally Satyanarayana, Rajanna Sircilla DCC president Adi Srinivas.

Tilak alleged that Kalvakuntla family looted crores of rupees in the name of demolition and reconstruction of buildings like Secretariat in Telangana. CMK CR in the name of Kaleshwaram construction, took crores of rupees and turned the Kaleshwaram project into an ATM

As part of the last election promises, KCR cheated the Telangana community by making Dalit Chief Minister, providing free education from KG to PG, building double bedroom houses for all the poor and waiving off crop loan of Rs. 1 lakh, he said.

But Congress government fulfills the promises given to people, a proof of this is Congress government in Karnataka, started the process of providing free bus travel for women in RTC buses, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500, financial assistance of Rs2,000 for poor women, etc, he said

Ex-MP Prabhakar said that every Congress worker in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency expressed happiness over Rahul Gandhi’s restoration of Lok Sabha membership. It as a victory of democracy, he said, adding that the BJP’s dictatorship will not last long.

Later in the day, a meeting of the party was held under the leadership of Kavwampally Satyanarayana. Christopher Tilak directed the leaders and workers that a special meeting will be held with the Congress ranks of the Assembly constituency for 7 days.

In this meeting PCC Karimnagar Parliament Pn-charge Dommati Sambaiah, Aligi Reddy Praveen Reddy, Medipalli Satyam, Balmuru Venkat, KK Mahender Reddy. Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy, Komatireddy Narender Reddy and Meneni Rohit Rao were present.