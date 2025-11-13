Don’t take pneumonia lightly, warns Dr Rajendra Prasad

Nizamabad: Every year, November 12 is observed as World Pneumonia Day to raise awareness about the seriousness of pneumonia, its prevention, and timely treatment.

On this occasion, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Boddula, from RP Super Speciality Hospital, Nizamabad, emphasized the importance of public awareness to protect lives from this deadly disease.

He explained that pneumonia is a severe respiratory infection that affects the lungs and is mainly caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. He said that children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), millions of people die of pneumonia every year, and it continues to be one of the leading causes of death among children under five years of age.

He noted that fever, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and weakness are the common symptoms of pneumonia. In children, signs like rapid breathing or chest indrawing should be taken seriously, and immediate medical attention must be sought. Dr. Prasad stated that pneumonia is completely curable if diagnosed and treated at the right time.

To prevent pneumonia, he advised maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands frequently, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, eating a nutritious diet, and taking pneumococcal and flu vaccines to reduce the risk of infection.

“Do not take pneumonia lightly. Seek medical help as soon as symptoms appear. Every breath is precious — stay alert, stay healthy,” Dr. Rajendra Prasad Boddula urged the public.