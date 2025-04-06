Fine rice for poor best scheme in country: Minister Surekha

Warangal: The distribution of sannabiyyam (fine rice) to the poor is the best scheme in the country, said Forest Minister Konda Surekha said here on Saturday.

Distributing fine rice to the beneficiaries of the 27th Division in Greater Warangal on Saturday, she said that the scheme would provide a huge opportunity to consume sannabiyyam that once middle class would only afford.

She said that sannabiyyam not only gives poor tasty food but also restricts the illegal trade of doddubiyyam. “Earlier, the government used to supply doddubiyyam (low quality) to the ration card holders. With the beneficiaries not willing to consume them, traders used to collect the doddubiyyam from them and transported them to other places as part of their business,” Surekha said. “Now there would not be any such trade,” she said. Surekha said that the Congress Government has always been concerned about the welfare of the poor. “It has been fulfilling the assurances given to the people since it came to power,” she added.

“The debt-ridden Telangana will soon become a developed State under the leadership of A Revanth Reddy,” Surekha said. Mayor Sudharani, Warangal District Collector Satya Sharada, municipal commissioner Ashwini Wakade and TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash were among others present.