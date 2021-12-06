Hanumakonda: TJS supports Singareni strike

Hanumakonda: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof Kodandaram extended his party's support to the Singareni collieries trade unions' call to go on 72-hour strike from December 9 in protest against the privatisation of coal blocks of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Speaking to media persons at the Press Club here on Sunday, he found fault with the Central Government for its move to auction the coal blocks, thereby commercialising.

Referring to ongoing chaos over paddy procurement, he said that the TRS Government was working against the interests of the farmers. He also pointed out the irregularities taking place in the paddy procurement. He alleged that the millers were cheating the farmers in the name of moisture content and shortage. Further, he demanded the State Government to procure the entire paddy produced in the kharif and in the ensuing rabi.

Accusing both the Centre and the State of playing a political game, Prof Kodandaram called for protests at all paddy procurement centres on December 7, and statewide protest in Hyderabad on December 8. He said that the KCR Government diluted the very objective of the separate Telangana and people's aspirations. "While the governance is in the hands of just one family, the others are amassing assets. This needs to be ended," he said.

State convener K Gattaiah found fault with the national trade unions for not responding over the privatization of coal blocks. He blamed the government for not protecting the interests of the SCCL and its employees.