Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Warangal

Warangal: Notwithstanding the measures taken by the authorities to avoid flooding of the colonies, the situation in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda- Kazipet is much like the past. Several colonies in the tri-cities continue to reel under a sheet of water due to the incessant rains for the last one week. On Tuesday, many of the 120 families residing in NTR Nagar Colony were shifted to a rehabilitation centre at the Santoshi Mata Function Hall.

Sai Ganesh Colony, Madhura Nagar Colony, railway under-bridge, Sai Nagar Colony, Brindavan Colony, SR Nagar, Kashibugga, localities near Enumamula Market and CKM college in Warangal have been witnessing rainwater intrusion. Floodwaters were also causing problems to the residents of Ashoka Colony near Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda.

The personnel of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been working together to clear blockages in the nalas and storm water drains. The situation is being monitored by the Warangal District Collector P Pravinya, Mayor Gundu Sudharani and municipal commissioner Rizwan Basha Shaik.

They also inspected several areas. Both Bhadrakali and Waddepally lakes are overflowing.



The rainfall data for the last 24 hours from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8 am indicates that Kapulakanparthy village under Sangem mandal in Warangal district registered the third-highest rainfall in the State with 29.43 cm. Kunoor under Zaffergadh mandal in Jangaon district recorded 24.25 cm rainfall.

Vehicular traffic was affected on the National Highway 563 (Warangal-Khammam) at Panthini village in Warangal district due to overflowing of streams in the region. The road connectivity between Lingala Ghanpur and Narsampet was also affected due to overflowing of Gujirala Vagu stream.

Bogatha, Mutyala Dhara and Kongala waterfalls under Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu district have been receiving heavy inflows. Pakala, Ramappa, and Laknavaram Lakes were also receiving heavy inflows.

Meanwhile, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is receiving a huge inflow of water. The 75 gates of the Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda have been opened downstream. The inflow recorded through the Godavari and Pranahita rivers is 5.79 lakh cusecs. 59 gates of Sammakka Barrage (Tupakulagudem) were lifted letting out 7.87 cusecs.