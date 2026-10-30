Job mela in Mahabubabad today for KIMS Hospital recruitment 

WarangalL The District Employment Office, Mahabubabad, will organise a job mela on October 30 to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth. Recruitment will be conducted for Hospital Billing Executive and General Duty Assistant positions at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

District Employment Officer T. Rajitha said candidates aged between 18 and 28 who have completed Intermediate or a degree are eligible to attend the recruitment drive. Selected candidates will receive training and employment opportunities at the hospital.

Eligible candidates should attend the job mela at the District Employment Office, located on the second floor of the District Collectorate, Room No. 25, Mahabubabad, on October 30. Applicants must bring their educational certificates, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank account details.

Rajitha urged unemployed youth to make use of the opportunity. The district employment office regularly organises job melas to connect jobseekers with private-sector employers.