Over 1,500 police personnel to be deployed for poll security in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Chittoor district police have made security arrangements to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to the Chittoor Municipal Corporation and the Palamaner, Kuppam and Nagari municipalities.

Polling will be held on November 1 and vote counting will take place on November 3.

District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi said the olice were coordinating with the District Election Officer and returning officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

He said police were taking legal action on every election-related complaint. As part of preventive measures, 1,434 people were bound over in 457 security proceedings cases.

Police also took preventive action under Section 170 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and executed 174 non-bailable warrants.

The SP said police were keeping a close watch on rowdy-sheeters and people previously involved in election-related violence. A total of 37 static surveillance teams are conducting vehicle checks at inter-state check-posts and in urban areas.

Special attention is being given to the transportation of cash, liquor and other items intended to influence voters.

Security has been arranged at polling stations, strong rooms and counting centres across all four urban local bodies.

More than 1,500 police personnel, including Armed Reserve, APSP and other assigned staff, will be deployed on polling day.

Additional forces will be stationed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations, while mobile patrol teams and striking forces will conduct regular patrols.

Strong rooms and counting centres would be provided round-the-clock security.

The SP urged the public to report threats, inducements or law-and-order issues during the election period to the district police control room at 9440900005 or through Dial 112.

He assured that the identities of those providing information would be kept confidential.