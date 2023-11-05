Karimnagar: Entered politics for public service only says Padi Kaushik Reddy

Karimnagar : BRS candidate of Huzurabad constituency Padi Kaushik Reddy said that he joined politics to see smile on people’s face, and if he is elected as MLA Huzurabad constituency will be developed in all ways.

As part of the assembly election campaign, he visited the villages of Nagaram, Naguram, Vavila and Papakkapalli in Jammikunta mandal on Saturday and addressed the people. KCR led Telangana towards development by implementing many welfare schemes. By waiving Rs 19,000 crore crop loan along with 24 hours electricity he left an indelible impression on the minds of the farmers, he said. Kaushik Reddy said that if people voted to Congress or BJP, the governance of Telangana will go to Delhi and once again the people of Telangana will become slaves in the hands of Delhi. A developed state will go into darkness.

He said that BRS chief KCR has made a new manifesto for the people of Telangana State and more welfare schemes have been introduced in the manifesto for the upliftment of the poor people. He said that the Congress party had brought six guarantees only for the Assembly elections, but actually the Congress party itself had no guarantee in Telangana.