Karimnagar goes global! Filigree badges will adorn the suits of G20 guests

Karimnagar: Silver filigree known as filigree sifka is one of the rarest art in the country. Karimnagar artists who embraced this art have got an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the world.

The story of the people of Karimnagar displaying their art through filigree is familiar to the world. Now the silver filigree of Karimnagar will be seen in the G20 meetings as well.

The badges made by Karimnagar artisans will be decorated by the representatives of G20 countries. The badges made by Karimnagar artisans will adorn the suits of representatives of the G20 countries. Karimnagar silver filigree artists made and sent 200 Ashoka Chakra badges made of silver.

Karimnagar filigree gained this rare honour for the first time by Telangana Handicrafts department. Silver filigree art is one of the rarest arts and has been mastered by very few people in the country.

However, the Karimnagar artisans continue to display the art of silver filigree that they inherited even today. The silver filigree artists of Karimnagar, who also got a GI, got an opportunity to set up a stall earlier when Ivanka Trump came to Hyderabad.

The Central government has set up special stalls to showcase rare and artistic works of art made in the country on the occasion of the summit to be held in New Delhi. Silver filigree artist Gadde Ashok Kumar from Karimnagar got a chance to set up a stall in this. In this stall, the masterpieces made by the silver filigree artisans of Karimnagar will be displayed. Due to this, India’s rarest art is likely to be recognized among the G20 countries. He said he got an opportunity to examine the various art forms made by Karimnagar filigree from the Central government three months ago at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Ashok Kumar said that 200 pieces of badges have been made and given to filigree during these three months. He also said that a stall has been set up for G20 country leaders to visit.