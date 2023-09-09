Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Just In
Karimnagar goes global! Filigree badges will adorn the suits of G20 guests
- 200 pieces of badges have been made and given to filigree during these three months.
- A stall has been set up at the venue
Karimnagar: Silver filigree known as filigree sifka is one of the rarest art in the country. Karimnagar artists who embraced this art have got an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the world.
The story of the people of Karimnagar displaying their art through filigree is familiar to the world. Now the silver filigree of Karimnagar will be seen in the G20 meetings as well.
The badges made by Karimnagar artisans will be decorated by the representatives of G20 countries. The badges made by Karimnagar artisans will adorn the suits of representatives of the G20 countries. Karimnagar silver filigree artists made and sent 200 Ashoka Chakra badges made of silver.
Karimnagar filigree gained this rare honour for the first time by Telangana Handicrafts department. Silver filigree art is one of the rarest arts and has been mastered by very few people in the country.
However, the Karimnagar artisans continue to display the art of silver filigree that they inherited even today. The silver filigree artists of Karimnagar, who also got a GI, got an opportunity to set up a stall earlier when Ivanka Trump came to Hyderabad.
The Central government has set up special stalls to showcase rare and artistic works of art made in the country on the occasion of the summit to be held in New Delhi. Silver filigree artist Gadde Ashok Kumar from Karimnagar got a chance to set up a stall in this. In this stall, the masterpieces made by the silver filigree artisans of Karimnagar will be displayed. Due to this, India’s rarest art is likely to be recognized among the G20 countries. He said he got an opportunity to examine the various art forms made by Karimnagar filigree from the Central government three months ago at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
Ashok Kumar said that 200 pieces of badges have been made and given to filigree during these three months. He also said that a stall has been set up for G20 country leaders to visit.