KCR bankrolls Congress, MIM candidates, alleges Bandi

Sircilla: Chief Minister KCR is committing political adultery and to get hold independent Congress and MIM candidates who have a chance of winning the elections were being given money, said BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Already money has been given to 30 candidates of Congress and people should watch out for KCR’s conspiracies. The people of Telangana are being crushed by KCR’s demon rule. BJP’s main goal is to end KCR’s demon rule and establish a government for the poor, he said.

Bandi Sanjay visited Vemulawada Rajanna Temple on Saturday along with MLAs from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, UP and Assam and other leaders.

Speaking to the media, he accused KCR of continuing Bengal style rule in Telangana and making conspiracies with the aim of coming to power under any circumstances. The government even marketed and promoted applications of liquor shops and such trend is not seen nowhere in the country.

Replying to a question that the party state president G Kishan Reddy is the reason for removing him from the post of president, Bandi Sanjay said Kishan Reddy and Lakshman are leaders who work with commitment. Some people are trying to profit by creating differences between them using the pretext of removing him from the post. No matter how many conspiracies are made, they will not work.

Referring to the reports that BJP’s graph is falling, Congress is seen as an alternative to BRS, the BJP leader said there is no Congress party in Telangana. The results of in the last by-elections where the party lost deposit prove the fact. BJP fought on public issues and it is the alternative to BRS.

On contesting in Assembly polls, he said the high command will decide where Bandi Sanjay will compete. The decision of the party leadership is his priority. Some want him to contest in Vemulawada, others in Muthol, others in Karimnagar, Husnabad and LBnagar, he said.

Later in the day, in a meeting of social media volunteers in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay alleged that there are many media houses in the grip of KCR and they are conspiring to keep facts from coming out and not giving priority to BJP’s news. However, he said that social media is protecting BJP honesty and integrity.

He said that there is a danger that KCR will not allow news of BJP to come out in the background of elections. However, there is no need to fear, social media will go to the people as a weapon.