KCR gallery attracts cadres

Warangal: Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender has organised a photo exhibition of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion of the latter's 67th birthday, here on Monday. The photo exhibition showcased the photos of KCR and his struggle for separate Telangana. Narender said that the gallery has photoes right from the days of formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).



The other attraction of the exhibition was the 67 feet tall cut-out of KCR. TRS followers were seen taking photos standing at the 'We Love KCR' frame set up at the venue.

TS Planning Commission vice-chairman Boinapalli Vinod Kumar said that the gallery took him to the days of Telangana movement. He lauded Narender for setting up the photo exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Narender urged the cadres to focus on party membership drive. "There is no groupism in the Warangal East constituency, and all of us follow the path shown by KCR," Narender said. Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and MP Banda Prakash were among others present.