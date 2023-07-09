KCR government most corrupt: Modi

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the BRS government while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the wagon coach factory and road network projects at Warangal on Saturday.



Modi said, “We have heard of nations and states cooperating on development issues but what happened between the Delhi Government and Telangana Government, and the parties that head them is a first - an alliance for organised corruption!” Modi was referring to the Delhi Excise case in which AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BRS leader and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, had appeared before the ED for questioning.

Modi said while the whole world is coming forward to invest in India, “the present government in Telangana has done four things, abusing PM Modi & BJP government, they made one family the centre for power, they pushed Telangana’s economic development into turmoil... duping Telangana into corruption...there’s no project in Telangana that doesn’t have allegations of corruption...KCR government is the most corrupt government.” Claiming that “BJP never distributes fake guarantee cards to people ahead of elections and hence people of Telangana are saying, ‘ab ki baar BJP sarkar,’ Modi added. He said in the 2021 GHMC elections polls, BJP had put up a good show and had shown a trailer of its impact. Now it is set to sweep BRS and Congress in the next Assembly polls.

“From agriculture to housing our work and vision is to serve the tribals and poor of Telangana,” PM said. “The strength of the people of Telangana has always increased the strength of India... today when India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, the people of Telangana have a huge role in this...there is a lot of excitement for investing in India, across the world,” said Modi. He said Telangana is turning into a hub connecting all neighbouring economic corridors. “Manufacturing sector is another big medium of employment for youth in the country...we started the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing and over 50 projects have been started in TS... India is making records in Defence exports,” Modi said.