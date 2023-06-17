KTR to launch several works in Warangal today

Warangal: IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is to launch a slew of developmental works in Warangal on Saturday. The minister is to lay the foundation for the construction of Korean Textile major Youngone Corporation’s manufacturing unit at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) at Shayampet under Geesukonda mandal near Warangal.

Later, he will inaugurate the camp office of Warangal East MLA at O City. KTR is also to lay the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated district offices complex. KTR will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Inner Ring Road (IRR) and a modern bus station in Warangal. KTR will also inaugurate 2,200 double bedroom houses constructed at Doopakunta built at a cost of Rs 106 crore. KTR will inaugurate Urus Bund Development Project and façade lighting at Fort Warangal. He is also scheduled to lay foundation stones for the construction of a working women’s hostel at Desaipet, Haritha Hotel near Pochamma Maidan, Smart roads package I and II, sewerage treatment plant at Urus, KUDA cultural centre etc. KTR is to address a public meeting at Azam Jahi Mills grounds later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender inspected arrangements for KTR’s visit.